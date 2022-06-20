IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour: Date, Package Tariffs, Itinerary, Other Details

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Details
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new pilgrimage tour package 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' for people who want to visit Lord Ram temples. According to the official website of IRCTC, based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
Here are the details about IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.
Package Name: Shri Ramayana Yatra
Travelling Mode: Train (Bharat Gaurav tourist train) and Bus
Class: 3AC
Destinations Covered:- Delhi, Ayodhya, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kachipuram, Bhadrachalam, and Delhi
Departure Date- 21 June 2022
Duration - 17 Nights/18 Days
Departure Time: Delhi Safdarjung - 05 pm
Boarding Points: Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow
Here are the per person price details of IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 71,820
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 62,370
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 62,370
Child with Bed (5-11 Years): Rs 56,700
A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.
15 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 05 percent of the package cost
8-14 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 25 percent of the package cost
4-7 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 50 percent of the package cost
Less than 4 days before the trip: 100 percent of the package cost
For more details about Shri Ramayana Yatra package, please check the official website of IRCTC tourism: irctctourism.com.