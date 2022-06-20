IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour: Date, Package Tariffs, Itinerary, Other Details

IRCTC's newly launched Shri Ramayana Yatra tour is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Details

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new pilgrimage tour package 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' for people who want to visit Lord Ram temples. According to the official website of IRCTC, based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

Here are the details about IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.

IRCTC 'Shri Ramayana Yatra': Package Details

  • Package Name: Shri Ramayana Yatra

  • Travelling Mode: Train (Bharat Gaurav tourist train) and Bus

  • Class: 3AC

  • Destinations Covered:- Delhi, Ayodhya, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kachipuram, Bhadrachalam, and Delhi

  • Departure Date- 21 June 2022

  • Duration - 17 Nights/18 Days

  • Departure Time: Delhi Safdarjung - 05 pm

  • Boarding Points: Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow

IRCTC 'Shri Ramayana Yatra': Package Tariff (Per person)

Here are the per person price details of IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.

  • Adult on single occupancy: Rs 71,820

  • Adult on double occupancy: Rs 62,370

  • Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 62,370

  • Child with Bed (5-11 Years): Rs 56,700

Cancellation Policy

A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.

  • 15 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 05 percent of the package cost

  • 8-14 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 25 percent of the package cost

  • 4-7 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 50 percent of the package cost

  • Less than 4 days before the trip: 100 percent of the package cost

For more details about Shri Ramayana Yatra package, please check the official website of IRCTC tourism: irctctourism.com.

