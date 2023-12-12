Top Searches On Google 2023: Kiara Advani & Shahrukh's Jawan Top the List

See What Was Trending In 2023 list
9Image: iStock)
As the year is about to come to an end, we all are taking some time out to look back on our choices decisions, and memories for the year 2023. So, how could we stay behind? We have brought to you the list of most popular searches for the year 2023 under Google's 'See What Was Trending In 2023'. Kiara Advani is the most searched person in 2023 while Jawaan is the most searched movie. Shahid Kapoor's show Farzi is the searched for show in India. Have a look at the complete list of popular searches that might interest you.
Kiara Advani
Shubman Gill
Rachin Ravindra
Mohammed Shami
Elvish Yadav
Sidharth Malhotra
Glenn Maxwell
David Beckham
Suryakumar Yadav
Travis Head
How to
How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies
How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube
How to get good at kabaddi
How to improve car mileage
How to become a chess grandmaster
What Is
What is G20
what is UCC
What is Chat GPT
Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)
what is on 28 September 2023
Jawan
Gadar 2
Oppenheimer
Adipurush
Pathaan
The Kerala Story
Jailer
Leo
Tiger 3
Varisu
Farzi
Wednesday
Asur
Rana Naidu
The Last Of Us
Scam 2003
Bigg Boss 17
Guns and Gulaabs
Sex/Life
Taaza Khabar
Mango Pickle recipe
Sex On The Beach recipe
Panchamrit recipe
Hakusai recipe
Dhaniya Panjiri recipe
Karanji recipe
Thiruvathirai Kali recipe
Ugadi Pachadi recipe
Kolukattai recipe
Rava Ladoo recipe
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)