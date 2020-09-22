Top Five Ways to Start Investing, Starting at Rs 1,000 Per Month

Amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the economy is staggering. Yet, the stock markets are performing well. At the same time, investors are confused as to where they should put their money and how they should invest it – especially the small investors, who are the worst-hit by the present economic situation.
Here are some tips reiterated by experts as to how to play the trading field without taking huge risks:
Here are five ways to start investing even for Rs 1,000 or less every month.
Small direct investments of Rs 1,000 every month can create a good investment portfolio. You may not be able to purchase the costlier stocks on the market but there exists a large variety of stocks which have the potential of good returns.
Mutual funds are an integral part of the portfolio of most investors. This situation will continue going ahead as mutual funds represent an easy and cost effective way to build a strong portfolio.
Investors though will need to exercise additional due diligence while making their investment choices. Several things that are often told to investors to lure them towards mutual funds need proper understanding and revision.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-established savings scheme with a tenure of 15 years, available at most banks and post offices in India. Its rate changes every quarter but is currently 8 percent. The interest on PPF is tax-free.
A National Savings Certificate has a tenure of 5 years and a fixed rate of interest. You can open an NSC account with any post office. The interest rate is currently 8 percent. The interest on NSC is also automatically counted towards the Rs 1.5 lakh 80C limit and is tax-deductible, if no other investments are using up the limit.
Most banks allow customers to deposit a fixed amount every month and earn internet rates application to deposit accounts. The interest currently ranges from 3-9 percent per annum. Term deposits is a step towards instilling a habit of saving and investments are zero risk.
