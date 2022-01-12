Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes on National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader and social reformer who was born as Narendra Nath Dutta, as 12 January 1863.

His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

He dedicated his life to religious reformations and worked towards awakening religious consciousness among the people.

His ideas and teachings are immensely popular among youngsters. Therefore, his Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is also celebrated as National Youth Day every year in India.