Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes on National Youth Day
Here are some quotes by Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Quotes by Swami Vivekananda on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader and social reformer who was born as Narendra Nath Dutta, as 12 January 1863.
His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.
He dedicated his life to religious reformations and worked towards awakening religious consciousness among the people.
His ideas and teachings are immensely popular among youngsters. Therefore, his Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is also celebrated as National Youth Day every year in India.
Here are some inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Quotes
“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”
Swami Vivekananda
“In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. ”
Swami Vivekananda
“The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”
Swami Vivekananda
“The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.”
Swami Vivekananda
“Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life. ”
Swami Vivekananda
“They alone live, who live for others.”
Swami Vivekananda
“Be not Afraid of anything. You will do Marvelous work. it is Fearlessness that brings Heaven even in a moment.”
Swami Vivekananda
“You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.”
Swami Vivekananda
“Comfort is no test of truth. Truth is often far from being comfortable.”
Swami Vivekananda
“The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.”
Swami Vivekananda
