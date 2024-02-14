Skanda Sashti in February 2024: History, Significance, Puja Time & Shubh Muhurat

The celebration of Skanda Sashti varies across different regions, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India. In South India, Lord Murugan is revered as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while in North India, he is considered the elder sibling. Regardless of regional variations, the festival is marked by a common spirit of devotion and gratitude towards Lord Murugan.

As the world celebrates Skanda Sashti, devotees come together to seek blessings, offer gratitude, and immerse themselves in the divine presence of Lord Murugan. This auspicious festival serves as a reminder of the triumph of good over evil, the power of devotion, and the profound connection between devotees and their beloved deity.

