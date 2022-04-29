Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages

Shab-e-Qadr is also known as the night of power, the night of value, the night of destiny, or the night of decree. Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated by Muslims across the world on different dates.

Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated to commemorate the occasion when the holy book of Muslims, the Quran, was sent to earth from heaven and it was on this night that the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights on the last ten days of Ramadan. This year, Shab-e-Qadr will be celebrated from 28 April, Friday night to 29 April, Saturday morning.