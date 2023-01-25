Republic Day 2023: Why Is the Parade Important? Know Facts and Details Here

Republic Day is observed on 26 January every year. People of the country are gearing up to celebrate Republic Day 2023 on Thursday, 26 January. It is important to note that India will observe its 74th Republic Day this year. The Republic Day parade is one of the most important events that everyone looks forward to. The parade portrays the rich culture and heritage of our country, hence, people eagerly wait to watch it from wherever they can.

The President of India addresses the nation on this day. Apart from showing the country's rich heritage, the Republic Day parade also flaunts the military prowess of India. It is important to note that on 26 January 1950, the Consitution of India was implemented in the nation. This is the reason why we celebrate Republic Day on this day.