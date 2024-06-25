National Stitch Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate Here

National Stitch Day 2024: National Stitch Day is celebrated on 26 June, every year. This day is dedicated to the famous character of Stitch from the Walt Disney movie Lilo & Stitch. The character was played by a voice actor in the film. Stitch is a blue creature that resembles a koala bear. He is a friend of Lilo, a little Hawaiian girl who moves to the US with her mother.

National Stitch Day 2024 is set to be observed on Wednesday. The ones who are a fan of this movie celebrate the event with great enthusiasm. They plan certain events and invite their friends to spend a fun day. You should also plan something fun to observe the event this year.