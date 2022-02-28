National Science Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Pictures and History of the Day

Raajwrita Dutta
National Science Day 2022 theme: Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

(Photo: The Quint)

National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on 28 February. It marks the discovery of the Raman effect by the renowned Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman.

Sir C.V. Raman made the discovery of the Raman effect on 28 February 1928. He has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for his discovery.

National Science Day is observed as a day to focus on discoveries and developments. The main event of the National Science Day 2022 will be held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to be present at the main event on 28 February 2022.

National Science Day 2022 History

National Science Day is predominantly celebrated to honour the discovery of the Raman effect by C.V. Raman. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics a few years after the discovery.

C.V. Raman made his discovery on 28 February, this is the reason why this day is regarded as the National Science Day every year in India.

National Science Day 2022: Theme for This Year

The National Science Day 2022 theme is Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

The main event is going to take place on Sunday, 28 February 2022 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the event.

National Science Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes by C.V. Raman

  • "In the history of science, we often find that the study of some natural phenomenon has been the starting point in the development of a new branch of knowledge." – C. V. Raman

  • "In the first English class I attended, Prof. E. H. Elliot, addressing me, asked if I really belonged to the Junior B. A. class, and I had to answer him in the affirmative. He then proceeded to inquire how old I was." – C. V. Raman

  • "I would like to tell the young men and women before me not to lose hope and courage. Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you." – C. V. Raman

  • "It was my great good fortune, while I was still a student at college, to have possessed a copy of an English translation of his great work ‘The Sensations of Tone.’ As is well known, this was one of Helmholtz’s masterpieces." – C. V. Raman

National Science Day 2022: Images

National Science Day 2022 theme: Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

Science holds an integral part in everybody's life.

Celebrate National Science Day 2022 by investing time in making new discoveries.

