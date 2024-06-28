National Meteor Watch Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Celebration Ideas

National Meteor Watch Day 2024: National Meteor Watch Day is observed on 30 June, every year. This day is dedicated to providing people with a better understanding of the meteors or the shooting stars.

Meteors are fragments of asteroids that fall on Earth from space. They are created in interstellar space and travel millions of years before they reach our planet. This day is also an opportunity to reflect on the history of the solar system since meteors have existed for billions of years. Space enthusiasts should observe National Meteor Watch Day to know more about meteors.