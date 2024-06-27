International Mud Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Activities

International Mud Day is celebrated on June 29 every year. This day is dedicated to children and their love for playing in the mud. It's a day to get creative and have fun with mess.

Every year, children from all over the world come together to celebrate International Mud Day. They get to play in the mud and have fun with nature. The day is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and access to sanitation in different parts of the world.

So, what are you waiting for? Get muddy and have fun on International Mud Day! Let's know about the history, significance and activities for International Mud Day 2024.