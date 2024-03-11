National Mauritius Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Happy Mauritius Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
Mauritius Day is celebrated every year on 12 March. This national holiday is a time to commemorate the country's independence from Britain in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.
Mauritius Day is celebrated with a colorful parade, including a military parade with the national anthem. The flag-hoisting ceremony is also part of the celebrations. In addition, people all over Mauritius hold nature with the utmost respect and importance.
The history of Mauritius Day dates back to 1959, when British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan gave his famous "Winds of Change" speech, outlining the British government's intention to grant independence to many of its overseas colonies, including Mauritius. This led to an increasing call for self-rule in Mauritius, and the 1966 elections resulted in a victory for an alliance of the Mauritius Labour Party and other self-rule parties.
On 12 March, 1968, Mauritius was proclaimed a constitutional monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II remaining head of state. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam also became the country's first Prime Minister. Twenty-four years later, on 12 March, 1992, Mauritius was proclaimed as a republic within the British Commonwealth.
The significance of Mauritius Day lies in its celebration of the country's independence and the triumph of its people after centuries of internal and external conflicts. It is a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by the forefathers who fought for freedom and to celebrate the vibrant cultures and colors that make Mauritius a unique and beautiful nation.
