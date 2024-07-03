National Bikini Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Events

National Bikini Day 2024: National Bikini Day is celebrated on 5 July, every year. This year, the event is set to be observed on Friday. This day is significant as it celebrates the anniversary of the invention of the two-piece bathing suit. The bikini was first designed in 1946 and it was first worn by film stars Ava Gardner and Brigitte Bardot. It took a while for the world to accept this new kind of clothing item.

Everyone should celebrate National Bikini Day by visiting the beach. It's a great time to relax and spend time with your loved ones. You can flaunt your favourite bikinis and shop for new ones on this day. Try to celebrate the day in a special way and make it memorable.