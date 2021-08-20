Muharram Ashura 2021: Date, History and Significance

Muharram Ashura 2021 will be observed on 19 August
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Asad Haider Zaidi)
Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, started on 10 August 2021.
The tenth day of Muharram is observed as Ashura. It is considered the day when Imam Hussain was brutally killed by the tyrant ruler of those times for standing for standing for justice and equality.
Ashura is observed by Muslims all around the world, and is considered the day of mourning for Shia Muslims. For them, it is a day of considerable significance where they commemorate Imam Hussain's martyrdom.
In order to trace back the History, let's go back to the time when Islamic states had a Khalifa.
50 years after Prophet Muhammad (SAW) passed away, the world started witnessing atrocities and oppression. Syria's governor, Yazid, a corrupt dictator, declared himself the Khalifa. However, Prophet Muhammad's son Hazrat Imam Hussain did not accept his legitimacy as the khalifa.
This was followed by Yazid's order to his army to behead those who didn’t abide by his commands. Hussain and many of his followers including his six-month-old son, were brutally killed at the Battle of Karbala (680 AD).
Many members of the Shia Muslim community mark the day with mourning rituals to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
Published: 20 Aug 2021,08:22 AM IST