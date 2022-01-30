Martyrs' Day 2022: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
(Photo: The Quint)
Martyrs' Day, which is more commonly known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed every year in India on 30 January.
On this day, the entire country pays tribute to all the heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Let's dive right into the history, significance, and interesting facts about Martyrs' Day.
Martyrs' Day in India is observed on two different occasions.
Mainly, it is observed on the day that three of the most fearless leaders of the Indian independence movement, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, were hung by the British (23 March 1931).
However, it is also commemorated on 30 January since it was on this day in 1948 that Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.
On this day, the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and the three service chiefs (Army, Air Force, and Navy) come together to lay floral wreaths at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat, New Delhi.
A two-minute silence is also observed across the nation at 11:00 AM in honour of the bravehearts of India, who sacrificed their lives without a second thought during the freedom struggle.
Bhagat Singh and his companions were executed in the year 1931 because they threw explosives at the Central Legislative Assembly while shouting the slogan 'Inquillab Zindabad' on 8 April 1929.
The ashes of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were scattered on the banks of the Sutlej river.
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at the Birla House on 30 January 1948, when he was on the premises for evening prayers.
Martyrs' Day is also celebrated on 19 May, 21 October, 17 November, and 24 November, for various reasons in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)