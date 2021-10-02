Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Greetings and Messages

Here are some quotes, wishes, and images on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
(Photo: gandhi.gov.in)
Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on 2 October to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest leaders of Indian Independence movement, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was also popularly known as 'Bapu', 'Mahatma Gandhi' or 'Gandhi Ji'.
Gandhi Ji used non-violent ways to fight against the British rule in India. His unique ways of resistance like 'Champaran Satyagraha', 'Non-Cooperation Movement', The Salt Satyagraha or Dandi March' made him immensely popular amongst the Indian masses.
His ideas continue to inspire people from around the world.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, and images which you can send to your friends, family and relatives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Gandhi Jayanti is an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. His ideas will always inspire us. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
Gandhi Ji was one of the greatest leaders of Indian freedom struggle. I pay my humble tribute to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.
Gandhi's showed the world a unique path of non-violence. His ideas have inspired many great leaders from around the world.
“Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.”: Albert Einstein
"In a world driven by violence and strife, Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence holds the key to human survival in the 21st century." Nelson Mandela
“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”: Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi Jayanti Images
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Images
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Images with quotes
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined