Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Greetings and Messages

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on 2 October to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest leaders of Indian Independence movement, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was also popularly known as 'Bapu', 'Mahatma Gandhi' or 'Gandhi Ji'.

Gandhi Ji used non-violent ways to fight against the British rule in India. His unique ways of resistance like 'Champaran Satyagraha', 'Non-Cooperation Movement', The Salt Satyagraha or Dandi March' made him immensely popular amongst the Indian masses.

His ideas continue to inspire people from around the world.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, and images which you can send to your friends, family and relatives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.