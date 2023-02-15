Mahashivratri 2023: Date, Time, Muhurat, and Significance

As per Hinduism, the creation and the destruction of the universe is a cyclic process and when the time comes, it is lord Shiva who destroys the whole creation with the fire of His third eye and performs the cosmic dance known as Tandava. It is believed on the day of Maha Shivaratri Lord Shiva does the Tandava thus marking the anniversary of cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva.

It is also believed that churning of the great ocean yielded poison that was a threat to the entire creation. In order to protect the world, Lord Shiva drank the poison and held it in his throat thus turning it blue, this gave him the name "Neelkanth". The day of Maha Shivaratri is considered as the most favourite day of Lord Shiva and people worship Him or observe fasts on this day to please and to seek His blessings.

People believe that Lord Shiva was incarnated as Lord Rudra at midnight, on the night of Shivratri while others believe that it is the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.