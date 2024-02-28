Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals & Significance

Lord Shiva has three forms Kaal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav, and Ruru Bhairav. Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Tantra-mantra. It is believed that if one worships Kaal Bhairav, one can avoid the risk of untimely death and the ill effects of Saturn and Rahu. It is believed that on the auspicious day of Magh Kalashtami, all the obstacles created by the enemies or the planetary defects are cured by worshipping Kaal Bhairav.

Kal Bhairav is believed to be the one who destroys the enemy itself by its name, one who ends the sorrows of the poor and the needy, and one who is the protector of darkness. Bhairav, as it is, is considered to be the only deity who shows his full influence in Kaliyuga. Devotees of Kal Bhairav have to follow strict rules while worshipping the Lord. It is believed that Lord Bhairav ​​can be pleased very soon and grants blessings to his devotees. Kaal Bhairav Ashtami ​​is considered to be very effective and a remover of sorrows like Maa Durga Ashtami.