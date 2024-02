List Of Festivals In February 2024 In India

According to the English calendar, February is the second month of the year. The month of transition marks the end of winter and welcomes the upcoming summer season. In the Hindu Calendar, this month is known as Magha month, and it is considered auspicious for spiritual activities. Although February doesn't have many festivals, it still holds significant observances. The month starts with the Kalashtami fast, Shattila Ekadashi, and Pradosh Vrat, which are important rituals in Hinduism. In the second week of the month, there is Mauni Amavasya, a day of purification.

Following that, we have Ganesh Jayanti, Kumbha Sankranti, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Vasant Panchami. Have a look at the list of Indian and traditional festivals below.