Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Janmashtami is observed on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
Krishna Janmashtami is observed every year to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. Therefore, this day is celebrated as Krishnam Janmashtami.
It is also popularly known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.
Janmashtami Tithi: 30 August
Nishita Puja Time: 11:59 pm, 30 August to 12:44 am 31 August
Dahi Handi: 31 August, Tuesday
Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM on 29 August
Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:59 AM on 31 August
Devotees of Lord Krishna observe a fast on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. After taking a bath, they clean the temple and decorate it around the idol of Lord Krishna.
The ceremony starts after the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight. Devotees of Krishna celebrate the event with joy and enthusiasm. People sing Krishna bhajans, make the idols wear new clothes, offer them charnamrit while rocking the cradle of baby Krishna.
This day is of great significance in Hindu mythology and is celebrated by devotees of Lord Krishna all over the world. They celebrate this auspicious day by decorating temples, their homes and other common public places. Kids are dressed up as Lord Krishna and other mythological character.
