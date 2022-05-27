Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 20 Quotes by First Prime Minister of India

Death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, is observed every year on 27 May.

Jawaharlal Nehru contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle. He was one of the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC), who campaigned and fought against British rule in India.

Nehru fought and won the first general elections of India, assuming office of the prime minister. Consequently, he also won the second and third terms as the prime minister, serving in the office till his death on 27 May 1964.