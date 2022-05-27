Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 20 Quotes by First Prime Minister of India Here are some amazing quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. Published: 27 May 2022, 6:00 AM IST |
Quotes by India's First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru
Get notified on latest news
Death anniversary of Pandit
Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, is observed every year on 27 May.
Jawaharlal Nehru contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle. He was one of the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC), who campaigned and fought against British rule in India.
Nehru fought and won the first general elections of India, assuming office of the prime minister. Consequently, he also won the second and third terms as the prime minister, serving in the office till his death on 27 May 1964.
His ideas continue to inspire people in India, and even across the world.
On his death anniversary, we have curated some quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru which you can share with your loved ones and also on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram stories.
Famous Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru
“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognised, ultimately bears fruit.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
"Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"Socialism is… not only a way of life, but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems."
"Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
Jawaharlal Nehru
( At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a membe r. Because the truth is worth it. )