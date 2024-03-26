World Purple Day 2024: Quotes, History, & Significance On Epilepsy Awareness Day

1. “We can fight seizures if we fight for our dreams every day and appreciate the little things we accomplish.” - Rachel Scott

2. “I don’t have a dis-ability, I have a different-ability.” - Robert M. Hensel

3. “Don’t limit your challenges...challenge your limits.” - Unknown

4. "Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - Christopher Robin

5. "Epilepsy is a disease in the shadows. Patients are often reluctant to admit their condition - even to close family, friends or co-workers - because there's still a great deal of stigma and mystery surrounding the disease that plagued such historical figures as Julius Caesar, Edgar Allan Poe and Lewis Carroll." - Lynda Resnick

6. "When everyone else says you can’t, determination says, “yes you can.” - Robert M. Hense

7. “My disability has opened my eyes to see my true abilities.” - Robert M. Hensel

8. “I have a disability yes that’s true, but all that really means is I may have to take a slightly different path than you.” - Robert M. Hensel

9. “Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” - Helen Keller

10. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” - Helen Keller