International Nurses Day 2023: Date, History & Significance

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year. It is a day that marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. This day also signifies a nurse’s role in the healthcare industry and makes people realize that it is as important as a doctor’s role at times. And keeping that in mind, we must give the same respect to the nurses as the doctors all over the world get. We must feel free to express our gratitude towards the brave and hard working nurses on International Nurses Day.

The International Council of Nurses declared Florence Nightingale’s birthday as International Nurses Day. Let's know more about International Nurse's day 2023 theme, history and significance.