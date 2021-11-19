International Men’s Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Quotes

International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on 19 November
(Photo: Canva)
International Men's Day (IMD) is celebrated every year on 19 November. The day is observed to spread awareness about men's well being.
According to internationalmensday.com, the main objectives of International are:
To promote positive male role models
To recognize and celebrate positive contributions by men to society
To focus on men's health and well-being
To highlight discrimination against men
To promote gender equality and improve gender relations
To create a safe and better world.
International Men's Day was first celebrated in the year 1999. It was founded by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago.
However, as per the official website, demands for an International Men's Day can be traced back to 1960s. The idea behind it was to have a day for men equivalent to International Women’s day, which is celebrated on 8 March.
The theme for International Men's Day 2021 is 'Better relations between men and women'. As mentioned in above, one of the objectives of this day it to improve gender relations.
