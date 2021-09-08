International Literacy Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Every year, International Literacy Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of International Literacy Day is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, learning has shifted to digital platforms. The crisis has disrupted the process of learning for children, young people and adults at an unprecedented scale.

One of the focuses of this year's theme is to explore the ways in which technology-enabled literacy learning can become inclusive and meaningful so that no one is left behind.