International Day of Families 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Status

Celebrate International Families Day with these quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Status
(Image: iStock)
The International Day of Families is celebrated every year on 15 May globally. This day is celebrated to highlight the important issues regarding the welfare of families like health, education, gender equality, rights for children, social inclusion, etc.
The theme for the International Day of Families 2022 is, “Families and Urbanisation." This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.
This day was established to celebrate and honour the families – both traditional and non-traditional families – because families play a major role in the initial formative years of a child.
"Other things may change us but we start and end with the family."- Anthony Brandt
"Family is the most important thing in the world."- Princess Diana
"Do not leave the world and lose your soul, intelligence is better than silver or gold."- Bob Marley
"Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city."- George burns
"Family time is the best time."- Carmelo Anthony
"What can you do to promote World Peace? Go home and love your family."- Mother Teresa
“It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” - Peter Buffett
“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” - Jane Howard
"Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” - David Ogden Stiers
“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” - Lisa Weed
International day of families 2022.
Happy family day 2022.
International Day of families is celebrated on 15 May every year.
"Family is a pillar in one's life, make sure you cherish and nurture the pillar with love, care, and patience. Send your families lots of love on this International Day of Families 2022."
"Families allow you to laugh, cry and celebrate together. Therefore, don't forget to share the joy of this International Day of Families 2022."
"May this International Day of families bring cheerfulness, laughter, happiness, and prosperity to your families. Happy International Day of Families."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)