International Day of Families 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Status

"Other things may change us but we start and end with the family."- Anthony Brandt

"Family is the most important thing in the world."- Princess Diana

"Do not leave the world and lose your soul, intelligence is better than silver or gold."- Bob Marley

"Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city."- George burns

"Family time is the best time."- Carmelo Anthony

"What can you do to promote World Peace? Go home and love your family."- Mother Teresa

“It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” - Peter Buffett

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” - Jane Howard

"Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” - David Ogden Stiers

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” - Lisa Weed