International Day for Street Children 2024: History, Significance & Celebration

The International Day for Street Children is observed on April 12 every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of street children and to promoting their inclusion and well-being.

Street children are defined as children under the age of 18 who live on the streets or in makeshift camps and are not given adequate protection or supervision. They often experience hunger, homelessness, and violence and face various social and environmental challenges. Street children are also more likely to drop out of school and engage in illegal activities.

Let's have a look at the history, significance and ways to observe International day for street children 2024.