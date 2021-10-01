International Coffee Day 2021: Theme, History and Quotes

International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on 1 October. The day is celebrated by member states of the International Coffee Organization (ICO), dozens of coffee associations, and coffee lovers from around the world.

"International Coffee Day is an occasion that is used to promote and celebrate coffee as our most beloved beverage," reads the official website of International Coffee Day. It further mentions that International Coffee day is also an opportunity to promote sustainable coffee practices and to raise awareness for the plight of coffee growers.