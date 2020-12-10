Human Rights Day 2020: History, Significance and Theme

Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December every year across the world to mark the date when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948.

The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights to which everyone is entitled as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

This year’s Human Rights Day theme is Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights. It relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts.