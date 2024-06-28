Hug Holiday 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate the Event

Hug Holiday 2024: The Hug Holiday is celebrated on 29 June, every year. This year, the important event is set to be observed on Saturday. This day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the health benefits of hugging and promoting the practice in society. The idea of the Hug Holiday originates from the belief that hugging can improve social bonds and strengthen the human spirit.

This is one of the simplest ways of greeting that can elevate a bond. Hugging also helps to release stress and anxiety. Celebrate this day to understand the different benefits of hugging and making people around you happy. It does not take a lot to be kind to others.