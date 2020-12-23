How to Spend Christmas At Home Amid a Pandemic

Being home for holidays has a different meaning in 2020, with what looks like a never-ending pandemic. This year for Christmas, being creative can also be your source of celebration.

Here are some ideas that you can use to spend some jolly holiday Christmas time with your family at home.

THEMED FURNISHINGS

Christmas decorations become super fun when you place cushions around with sparkles and personalised messages. You can also add red and white color socks filled with candies to your decor. How about adding wind chimes with the soft sound of jingle bells?

ADD SPARKLE

Christmas and glitter go hand in hand. You can put glitter on candleholders, pinecones, swine glasses or use sparkly ribbon as decor elements around the Christmas trees.

WRAP SOME GIFTS

Presence of wrapped presents around makes your house feel like Christmas. Simple boxes packed nicely with an oversized ribbon and plain paper is a classic look for Christmas decorations.

CHRISTMAS COLOUR

It's super important to play with colour for getting festive decor right. Let the colour code be red and white for your furnishings, crockery or little more fun elements spread around.

CHRISTMAS TREE

Right from trimming the branches, to adding the trail of fairy lights around to adding the snow on the tree with gifts packed placed under the tree to topping it up with a bow, Christmas tree decoration is the most important element and can bring that festive vibe to your interiors.