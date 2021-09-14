Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

Here are some wishes, quotes and images for Hindi Diwas
Hindi Diwas is an annual celebration dedicated to Hindi language. It is observed every year on 14 September.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the day when Hindi was declared the official language of the Union of India.
India has two official languages: English and Hindi. On 14 September 1949, Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the Union of India.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to promote Hindi. Many literary and cultural events are organized across the country on this day.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.
Let's promote the beautiful language Hindi on the occasion Hindi Diwas. Wish you a very happy Hindi Diwas.
Hindi is one of the many great languages of India and we should be proud of it. Happy Hindi Diwas!
Hindi Diwas ki aapko shubhkaamnayen
Hindi was adopted as the official language on this day in 1949. Let's celebrate this beautiful language on this occasion. Happy Hindi Diwas!
There are many languages in India and Hindi is one of them. Let's be promote it on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.
Hindi Diwas Wishes, Images, Quotes
Hindi Diwas Images
