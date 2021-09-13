Hindi Diwas 2021: Date and Significance

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 14 September. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to Hindi. It marks the day on which Hindi language was declared as the official language of Union of India.

On 14 September 1949, Hindi, written in Devanagari script, was adopted by Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of Union of India. The other official language is English. The reason behind adopting Hindi as one of the official language was to simplify administration in a country with multiple languages.