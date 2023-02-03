Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 Date, History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes

Hazrat Ali R.A Birthday 2023: Know the date, history, and significance.
The birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA) holds a great importance among all the Muslims of the world. According to the Islamic Calendar, every year the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali falls on 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month of Islamic Year.
This year, the birthday of Hazrat Ali will be observed on Friday, 3 February 2023 in India. Hazrat Ali was the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last prophet of Muslims.
Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) is also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib. He was a brave leader and is remembered with great honor and reverence among both Shia and Sunni Muslims. Shia Muslims consider Imam Ali as the first Imam.
Imam Ali is known to be the first person to accept Islam after Hazrat Khadija, one of the wives of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Hazrat Ali was married to Fatimah, the beloved daughter of Muhammad (SAW). On the auspicious day of Hazrat Ali's birthday, Muslims offer special prayers, recite holy Quran, and narrate his life history with immense respect and honor.
Hazrat Ali (RA) was the son of Abu Talib, uncle of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He was born in Mecca in 599 AD. He was a brave and skilled warrior and took part in almost all the battles alongside Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Imam Ali spent his entire life in serving his religion and died as a martyr.
It is believed that Hazrat Ali (RA) ruled his Muslim community till year 661. He was attacked by Ibn Muljam with a poisonous sword while offering prayers in the Great Mosque of Kufa in Iraq. Imam Ali could not sustain the grave head injuries and passed away on 20th Ramadan, 40 AH.
Hazrat Ali (RA) is remembered as a brave martyr who lost his life while fighting for the integrity of Khilafat. His birth anniversary is recognized with immense respect and honor among all Muslim communities.
