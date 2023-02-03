Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 Date, History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 Date, History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes

Hazrat Ali's birth anniversary will be celebrated today on 3 February 2023.
Hazrat Ali R.A Birthday 2023: Know the date, history, and significance.

The birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA) holds a great importance among all the Muslims of the world. According to the Islamic Calendar, every year the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali falls on 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month of Islamic Year.

This year, the birthday of Hazrat Ali will be observed on Friday, 3 February 2023 in India. Hazrat Ali was the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last prophet of Muslims.

Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) is also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib. He was a brave leader and is remembered with great honor and reverence among both Shia and Sunni Muslims. Shia Muslims consider Imam Ali as the first Imam.

Imam Ali is known to be the first person to accept Islam after Hazrat Khadija, one of the wives of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Hazrat Ali was married to Fatimah, the beloved daughter of Muhammad (SAW). On the auspicious day of Hazrat Ali's birthday, Muslims offer special prayers, recite holy Quran, and narrate his life history with immense respect and honor.

History and Significance of Hazrat Ali R.A Birthday

Hazrat Ali (RA) was the son of Abu Talib, uncle of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He was born in Mecca in 599 AD. He was a brave and skilled warrior and took part in almost all the battles alongside Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Imam Ali spent his entire life in serving his religion and died as a martyr.

It is believed that Hazrat Ali (RA) ruled his Muslim community till year 661. He was attacked by Ibn Muljam with a poisonous sword while offering prayers in the Great Mosque of Kufa in Iraq. Imam Ali could not sustain the grave head injuries and passed away on 20th Ramadan, 40 AH. 

Hazrat Ali (RA) is remembered as a brave martyr who lost his life while fighting for the integrity of Khilafat. His birth anniversary is recognized with immense respect and honor among all Muslim communities.

Inspirational Quotes by Hazrat Imam Ali (RA)

"He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere."
Hazrat Ali (RA)
The tongue is like a lion. If you let it loose, it will wound someone.
Imam Ali (RA)
"A man’s measure is his will."
Hazrat Ali Ibn Abu Talib
"To make one good action succeed another, is the perfection of goodness."
Hazrat Imam Ali
"Do not be a slave to others when Allah has created you free."
Imam Ali (AS)
"Don’t develop friendship with the enemy of your friend; otherwise your friend will turn into an enemy."
Hazrat Ali (RA)
"It is easier to turn a mountain into dust than to create love in a heart that is filled with hatred."
Hazrat Ali (RA)
"Knowledge is better than wealth, Knowledge protects you but with wealth you have to protect it."
Imam Ali (AS)
"Don’t show pleasure in somebody’s downfall, for you have no knowledge of what the future holds in store for you."
Hazrat Ali (RA)
"Fear Allah and you will have no cause to fear anyone else."
Imam Ali (AS)
