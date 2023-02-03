Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 Date, History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes

The birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA) holds a great importance among all the Muslims of the world. According to the Islamic Calendar, every year the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali falls on 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month of Islamic Year.

This year, the birthday of Hazrat Ali will be observed on Friday, 3 February 2023 in India. Hazrat Ali was the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last prophet of Muslims.

Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) is also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib. He was a brave leader and is remembered with great honor and reverence among both Shia and Sunni Muslims. Shia Muslims consider Imam Ali as the first Imam.