Happy Thanksgiving 2022 Date: Quotes, Wishes, and Images To Share With Family

Thanksgiving is an annual festival celebrated in United States and other countries like Canada, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and more. While Canada observes Thanksgiving festival on 2nd Monday of October, people in USA celebrate the day on the fourth Thursday of November month.

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of holiday season in the United States of America. It is a national holiday in America and people celebrate it with fervor and grandeur.

Let us read about Thanksgiving quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your friends and family.