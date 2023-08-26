Podcast | This Raksha Bandhan, Remember That ‘Hifazat’ Is a Two-Way Street

Raksha Bandhan is a time for sisters to express their love and concern for their brothers. It is also a time for brothers to reaffirm their commitment to protecting their sisters. The festival reminds us of the power of love to protect us from harm.

The Urdu word 'hifazat' means 'protection' or 'safeguarding'. It is a sentiment that is central to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Listen to this podcast as Fabeha reads the poems by Munawwar Rana, Shakeel Badayuni, and Waseem Barelvi.