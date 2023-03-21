Happy Nowruz Wishes 2023: Persian New Year Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Nowruz 2023: Here is the list of Persian New Year wishes, quotes, and messages for your loved ones.
Nowruz is the Persian or Zoroastrian New Year. It is often observed at the same time as the spring equinox (20 or 21 March) and is marked as the end of winter and beginning of spring season.
Nowruz is known by several other names including Nauryz, Navruz, Navroz, and Nowrouz. Some people consider Nowruz as the rebirth of earth that occurs during the beginning of Spring season.
Nowruz is a Farsi word meaning 'New Day'. It is celebrated by many countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and more.
Nowruz is observed as a national and international holiday in several countries. The United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday.
On the occasion of Nowruz, I wish you lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Nowruz 2023.
In the upcoming new year, I wish you happiness, good health, and wealth. Happy Nowruz 2023.
Nowruz is the occasion of new beginnings, I wish you countless blessings and success in the new year. Happy Nowruz 2023.
Nowruz is the start of spring and end of winter. May this spring bring lots of light and happiness in your life and put and end to the dark phase of your life. Happy Nowruz 2023.
Since Nowruz is considered as the rebirth of earth and mother nature, let us start afresh and work hard for our future endeavours. Happy Nowruz.
Nowruz or the new Parsi year must arrive with lots of success, good luck, and health for you. Happy Nowruz 2023.
Wishing you a happy and blessed New Year. May each day this year filled with happiness and prosperity. Happy Nowruz 2023.
I wish you and your family a happy and prosperous Nowruz 2023. Keep smiling always!!
I wish a year filled with love, peace, and compassion for you and your loved ones. Happy Nowruz 2023.
May all your desires be fulfilled this year and may this new year be a ladder of success for you. Happy Nowruz 2023.
Be optimistic as always in this new year and spread positivity and love to all the people around you. Happy Nowruz.
