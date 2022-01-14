Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greeting Cards

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival celebrated a day after Lohri. This year, it is being observed on 14 January 2022.

According to the Hindu calendar, it a very important day which marks the movement of the Sun from Dakshinayan (Southern Hemisphere) to Uttarayana (Northern Hemisphere).

As Lohri, Makar Sankranti also marks the end of harsh winters and beginning of harvest season. Pongal is also celebrated at the same time in Tamil Nadu.

People fly kites on this special occasion and spend time with their loved ones.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings which you can send to your friends, family and relatives or upload as WhatsApp status on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.