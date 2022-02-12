Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images with quotes on Hug day
Hug Day is celebrated every year on 12 February. It is the second last day of the Valentine's week, which is followed by Kiss Day on 13 and Valentine's Day on 14 February.
Hugs are one of the most beautiful ways to express love, affection and trust towards anyone, and play a very important role in any relationship. People celebrate this day by exchanging hugs with their loved ones.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings which you can send to your partner & other loved ones, and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Hug day.
"I love hugging people. I still hug everybody in my meet-and-greet lines." - Taylor Swift
"Where I live if someone gives you a hug it's from the heart." - Steve Irwin
A hug is the most beautiful display of affection. Happy hug day!
I wish I could hug you all the time. Happy Hug Day, my love.
Hugs make life beautiful and worth living. Hope you have a wonderful hug day.
I wish people start hugging each other more often. It might end up solving a lot of world problems. Happy Hug day.
