Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Friday, 10 September 2021. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. It mostly falls in the month of August or September.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Utsav is celebrated in many states in India, however, it is celebrated with the most enthusiasm and pomp in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

The 11-day long festival dedicated to Ganpati begins with Ganesh Chaturthi, and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi. People install an idol of Lord Ganesha and worship the god during this period. On Anant Chaturdashi, they bid farewell to god by immersing the idol in the river or any other water body.

People celebrate this festival with their loved ones. In this article, we have curated some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your friends , family and relatives on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

