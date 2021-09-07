Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Start, End Date: Ganpati Sthapana, Visarjan Date, Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021.
(Photo: The Quint)
Ganesh Cahturthi, the festival celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is around the corner. Although it is observed across the country, it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and pomp in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
According to the Hindu mythology, people worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. The day is called Ganesh Chaturthi which usually falls in the month of August-September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021. The 11-day long festival will conclude on 21 September.
Devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and place it in their homes or public places on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day). They worship the god daily with all the rituals, and then the idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body on Anant Chaturdashi.
Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from 12.17 am on 10 September, and will last till 10 pm. The most auspicious time for puja (worship) is from 11:03 am to 1:33 pm on 10 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined