Happy Friendship Day 2023: 10 Best Ideas To Celebrate the Day With Your Friends

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Best and Unique Ideas To Celebrate the Day.
(Photo: iStock)
Friendship Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of August. Besides India, other countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, USA, and UAE also recognize Friendship Day in the first week of August, on Sunday.
This year, Friendship Day falls on Sunday, 6 August 2023. The day is celebrated to appreciate and honor the importance of friends in our lives. Without friends, life would be boring and tasteless, therefore, Friendship Day is celebrated to appreciate the members of our extended family whom we call friends.
Do you want to make this Friendship Day Special for your friends? Check out our unique and best ideas below to make this Friendship Day a special and memorable one.
Follow these Friendship Day ideas to make the occasion special and unique.
1. Watch a Movie: On this Friendship Day, get some movie tickets for your friends and watch a movie together. Who doesn't like watching movies with friends, therefore, this is one of the best ideas to spend quality time together.
2. Plan a Trip: If your friends like travelling, then going for a trip is one of the great ways to spend time with your friends on Friendship Day. You can visit the mountains, beaches, hill stations, or any other place you like.
3. Gift Customised Items: On this Friendship Day, gift a customised pendent, bracelet, photo frame, coffee mug, or any other item to your friends and make them feel special and loved.
4. Friendship Day Cake: Who doesn't like a customised cake. Therefore, gift a Friendship Day cake to your friends to make them happy.
5. Plan a Shopping Spree: If you and your friends are shopaholics, then nothing can make them more happy than going on a shopping spree. Take out some time and visit any of your favorite malls for shopping.
6. Plan a Surprise Party: If you want to spend some good quality time with friends, then there could be nothing special as a surprise party. Take some help from your siblings and throw a surprise party. Play games, watch movies, listen to music, eat good food, and click lots of pictures to make the day a memorable one.
7. Go for Spa: If you and your friends have a busy schedule, and get to meet rarely, then it is time to hit the spa. Going for a spa will not only relax your body but you will also get some time to spend together.
8 Go for a Long Drive: On this Friendship Day, plan a long drive with your friends and make the occasion special and memorable. Visit all of your favorite places, eat good food, and click selfies.
9. Send Gifts and Chocolates: If you are away from your friends on this Friendship Day, and it is difficult to meet, send them their favorite flowers and chocolates to make them feel special. Remember, distances make the bonds more stronger, if you pass the test of time.
10 Hit the Salon: What could be more exciting than getting yourself groomed along with your friends. Get your hair done, go for manicure, pedicure, facial, and other things you like.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)