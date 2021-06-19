Happy Father's Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

Father's Day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June
Father's Day is here and we are all excited to celebrate it with our lovely dads. The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year.
Therefore, this year it will be observed on 20 June 2021.
The day is observed to mark and celebrate the important role that our fathers play in our lives. Role of a father is irreplaceable and can have a huge impact on child's growths.
Involvement of a father in their children's life is also considered important because children look up them for security. They can help them feel more secure, both physically and more importantly, emotionally.
According to history.com, Father's day was first celebrated on 19 June 1910, in Washington. However, the day got its popularity after President Richard Nixon officially declared third Sunday of June as 'Father's Day', in year 1972.
Dad, I can't thank you enough for being an angel in my life. It's scary to imaging a life without you. Happy Father's Day!
I feel secure and free whenever you are around me. Thanks for always being there Dad. Wish you a very Happy Father's Day!
Thanks for being an inspiration, a mentor, and most importantly, a dear friend. Happy Father's Day dad
Thanks for being an extremely cool father and teaching me so many wonderful things. Happy Father's Day!
You have always been an important part of my of my life. Thanks you for all the love and blessings. Happy Father's Day, dad
Published: 19 Jun 2021,06:25 PM IST