Easter 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Easter 2023: As the weather begins to warm up, we understand that easter is approaching. The date of easter also changes every year and people wait for official exact date to begin the preparations. The Holy Week is an important time for Christians and it begins with the palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter.

During this occasion, Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion is considered as the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It is the time period from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified. St. Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria and St. Epiphanius of Constantia used the name Holy Week in the 4th century. Earlier, only Good Friday and Holy Saturday were observed as holy days but then Wednesday was added to the list on which Judas plotted to betray Jesus.

Let's know about the date, history, and significance of Easter 2023.