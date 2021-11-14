Happy Children’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes and Messages for Bal Diwas

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings in English and Hindi for the occasion of Children's Day.
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - Jawaharlal Nehru
Children's Day is a special occasion celebrated every year to spread awareness about the significance of rights, care, and education of children.
In India, Children's Day is observed on 14 November, i.e. birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
This day is celebrated with joy and fervour in educational institutions around India. Many events like seminars, drawing, dance, essay writing competitions are organized to raise celebrate this day.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings, messages which you can send to kids on the occasion of Children's Day.
Children are the future of this country and to be honest, I am very optimistic about them. Wish you a very Happy Children's Day!
"Children see magic because they look for it.” - Christopher Moore
I wish you a lot of success, health, peace and wisdom. Happy Children's Day!
Children bring the best out of us. A very Happy Children's Day!
“What is life without children? Like a world without the sun, moon and stars. Happy Children’s Day!"
"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore
