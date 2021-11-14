Happy Children’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes and Messages for Bal Diwas

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day is a special occasion celebrated every year to spread awareness about the significance of rights, care, and education of children.

In India, Children's Day is observed on 14 November, i.e. birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.