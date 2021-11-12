Children's Day 2021: Speech and Essay in English for Students

Here are some speech and essay ideas in English for Children's Day
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas is celebrated every year in India on 14 November, birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.
Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's day because he was very fond of children. He once said that children are the future of the country, so they should be given love.
Children also reciprocated their affection for him and used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.
In this article, we have curated some topics for Children's Day essay and speech, and how to write them.
Why is Children's Day celebrated?
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his love for Children.
Importance of education for children.
Chacha Nehru.
Why is Children's Day celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday?
Begin with when is Children's Day.
Then mention that Children's Day is observed on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.
Why is it celebrated on Pandit Nehru's birthday.
His fondness for children.
Write about the early life of Pandit Nehru.
Write briefly about his contribution towards Indian national movement and building of independent India.
You can conclude your essay by writing about how children used to love Jawaharlal Nehru a lot and used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.
