Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Status

Akshaya Tritiya is a very important Hindu festival celebrated every year, as per the Hindu calendar, on Tritiya Tithi (third day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month.

Akshaya Tritiya is also popularly known ad Akha Teej and is believed to mark the birth anniversary (Parshuram Jayanti) of Lord Parshuram, sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.