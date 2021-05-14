Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Tritiya Tithi (third day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is observed as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that, lord Parshuram, incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day.

Goddess Laxmi is also worshiped on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. People tend to buy gold on this and hope for that it would lead to further success and prosperity in the future.

Therefore, this day is consider to be an auspicious day which brings prosperity.

This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on 14 May 2021.

People celebrate this auspicious day with families and their loved ones. In this article we have curated a list of wishes, images and messages for you to send to your family and relatives on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.