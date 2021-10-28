Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Ahoi Ashtami: Here are some wishes, images, quotes messages and greetings.
Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021. According to Hindu calendar, this day is celebrated 8 days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth, on Krishna Paksha Ashtami.
Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival. On this day, mothers observe a fast from dawn till dusk and worship Goddess Ahoi for the well-being and long-life of their children. They only eat after sighting starts in the night sky. Some women only break their fast after sighting the moon.
This year, Ahoi Ashtami Tithi will begin at 12:49 PM on 28 October, and will end at 02:09 PM on 29 October 2021.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.
I wish you and your family a very blessed Ahoi Ashtami. May Goddess fulfil all your desires.
May Godess Ahoi bless you with good health and long life. A very happy Ahoi Ashtami to you!
All mothers want their children to be healthy and safe. This day is dedicated by mothers to Ahoi Mata. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
On this special occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I hope Goddess Ahoi bless you and your children with good health, peace and long life.
Wish you a very happy Ahoi Ashtami, Mom!
Ahoi Ashtami Images and Wishes
