Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Ahoi Ashtami 2021 to be celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021
Ahoi Ashtami is a festival celebrated in India wherein mothers traditionally fast for the well being and good health of their sons. However, as years have passed, this festival is now celebrated by mothers for the prosperity of both their sons and daughters.
Ahoi Ashtami 2021 shall be celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021. This day is generally observed 7 days before the traditional Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth.
Mothers usually break their fast around twilight once they can sight stars in the sky. However, several women also break their fast after spotting the moon but this is considered a more difficult fast as the moon often rises late on the night of Ahoi Ashtami.
On Ahoi Ashtami, women pray to the Ahoi Mata but Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are also worshiped on this occasion.
Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:49 PM on 28 October 2021
Ashtami Tithi Ends : 02:09 PM on 29 October 2021
Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 05:39 PM to 06:56 PM
Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan : 28 October 2021
Sanjh (Evening Time for Sighting Stars) : 06:14 PM
Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:48 PM
Ahoi Ashtami is mostly celebrated in northern India and is also known as Ahoi Aathe, as it is observed on Ashtami Tithi, which is the eighth day of the month.
Hence, similar to Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is a festival where women observe strict fasts and abstain from both food and water. It is one of the important festivals of the rich Indian culture and we wish all fasting mothers a happy Ahoi Ashtami in advance.
